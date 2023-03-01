Durham Bulls Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule

March 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Back-to-Back Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls announced today their full slate of exciting promotions for the upcoming 2023 season, which features a total of 24 post-game fireworks shows, including Independence Day Fireworks presented by Durham Parks and Recreation, as well as the return of popular theme nights including Bull Durham Night, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, and Bull Sharks Night. Opening Night is set for Friday, March 31, with single-game tickets for all 75 home tilts going on sale beginning Saturday, March 4 at 10:00am.

Weekly Promotions

The 2023 campaign will see the return of several fan-favorite weekly promotions, along with a pair of new promotions providing savings for fans on Tuesday and Thursday nights joining Kids Eat Free Wednesdays:

Tacos & Tallboys Tuesdays: $2 tacos and $5 select canned beers at Tuesday night home games (excludes July 4)

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Kids age 12 and under can claim a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services that can be redeemed for a free hot dog, chips and soda at every Wednesday night home game

Dollar Dog Thursdays: Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $1 at every Thursday night home game

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night home game for a post-game fireworks show presented by bioMerieux

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Beginning May 19, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks show after every Saturday night home game

Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids age 12 and under can run the same bases as Bulls players following every Sunday home game

Theme Nights

A fun-filled line up of special theme nights are on the docket for the 2023 season as well, including:

Opening Night with Championship Celebration presented by EmergeOrtho (March 31)

Copa de la Diversion: Hispanic Heritage Nights (April 14, June 2 presented by Alpaca Chicken, September 15)

Jackie Robinson Day (April 15)

ACC & Alumni Night (May 18)

Military Appreciation Day (May 20)

Wool E. Bull's Birthday (May 21)

Pride Night (June 1)

Soccer Night (June 4)

Bull Durham Night presented by Sahlen's (June 16)

Father's Day (June 18)

Juneteenth Celebration (June 20)

Wizarding Weekend (June 23-24 presented by Housing Solutions)

Independence Day Celebration with Post-Game Fireworks presented by Durham Parks & Recreation (July 4)

Fairy Tale Night (July 9)

STEM Night presented by Lenovo (July 25)

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (July 28)

Back to School Night (August 9)

Bull Sharks Night presented by Mako Medical (August 11)

Healthcare Provider Appreciation Night (August 16)

The Nine: African American Heritage Night presented by Blue Cross NC (August 19)

First Responders Appreciation Night (August 29)

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night (September 2)

College Night (September 14)

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chiesi (September 17)

In addition, the Bulls' paw-pular Bark in the Park dates presented by Tito's Vodka will return for six games on April 13, May 17, June 15, July 5, August 10 and September 13. In celebration of 110 years of Bulls baseball in Durham dating back to 1913, the organization will also unveil two special uniforms paying tribute to the Bull City that Bulls players and coaches will wear during Thursday evening contests throughout the season. The Bulls will also host multiple nights dedicated to the small businesses of Durham on August 8 presented by Proforma Promographix and August 20 presented by SpotOn. The full promotions schedule can be viewed online.

Single-game tickets for all 75 home dates at Durham Bulls Athletic Park will go on sale beginning on Saturday, March 4 at 10:00am before the Bulls kick off their 2023 season with their annual free Spring Fan Fest that evening from 5:00pm until 7:30pm.

The Bulls begin their Back-to-Back Triple-A National Championship defense on Opening Night 2023 at the DBAP on Friday, March 31. First pitch against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for Opening Weekend 2023 are now available at DurhamBulls.com. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.