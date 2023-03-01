Indians 2023 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

March 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







"With Opening Night only 30 days away, we are eager to welcome fans back to Victory Field, one of downtown Indianapolis' premier outdoor venues for spring and summer entertainment," said Indianapolis Indians president and general manager Randy Lewandowski. "We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service and fun, affordable entertainment as we welcome fans of all ages to the ballpark."

Single-game ticket prices are unchanged from the 2022 season, with Lawn ($12), Reserved ($15) and Box ($18) seats as affordable options. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of a new "Payoff Pitch, Half-Price Tix" ticket offer which includes a half-off discount for Lawn, Reserved and Box seats to home games on May 31, July 5, Aug. 9 and Sept. 6. To activate the half-price offer, fans must enter the code "half" in the coupon code field before selecting and adding seats to their cart.

Knot Hole Kids Club memberships are only $20 and include a ticket to every Indians home game (subject to availability), membership t-shirt, access to exclusive giveaways, the chance to say "Play Ball!" or introduce Indy's leadoff batter, and the chance to run the bases after every Sunday home game.

Premium ticketing options are available for the Yuengling Landing ($30) and Elements Financial Club ($85). Landing tickets include reserved seating, wait service and a specialty menu while Club tickets include an all-you-can-eat food station, draft beer and house wine.

The Indians are set to host dozens of entertaining promotions throughout the season. In addition to the already-revealed Prospects Weekends presented by Hoosier Lottery on May 19-20 and Sept. 8-9 and Negro Leagues Week presented by Hoosier Lottery and the Indiana Civil Rights Commission from June 20-24, the 2023 promo calendar includes six Bark in the Park dates presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites on April 13, June 1, July 6, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7, Star Wars™ Night with character appearances on April 28, Indy 500 Night presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway with specialty jerseys worn on field on April 29, Friends Night presented by Daniel's Vineyard with the first 1,000 fans 21 and older receiving a Central Perk Coffee Mug giveaway on July 7, Victory Field Paper Company Night featuring a guest appearance by actress Kate Flannery on July 8, and Fan Appreciation Weekend from Sept. 22-24, among many others.

The 2023 campaign is the Indians' 121st season in continuous operation. March 31 is the earliest start to the regular season in franchise history.

Group and premium reservations are available along with full season, half season and mini plan packages. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

