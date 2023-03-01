Baseball's Back Bash Is Back

The 2023 Baseball's Back Bash will take place Friday, March 24 from 4pm - 6pm! Come check out the new merch, pick up your tickets, grab some food, and hang out at the ballpark!

FOOD: We will be serving up FREE Zweigle's hot dogs.

BEVERAGES: $2 draft beers and $1 soda/water available for all fans.

MUSIC: Local cover band Genesee Saw will be cranking out some classic rock tunes! Check them out here.

FUN: We'll have both our Speed Pitch and Bounce House inflatables set up along with a few tailgate-style games.

It wouldn't be a party without a couple of crazy birds and Mac! All three mascots will be available for photos and autographs throughout the evening.

TEAM STORE: Check out brand-new merchandise in the Red Wings Team Store.

SEASON SEAT PICK UP: Red Wings Season Seat Holders can pick up their tickets on this day as well.

The Red Wings 2023 home opener is Friday, March 31 at 4:05 pm against the Lehigh-Valley IronPigs. Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

The 50 Degree Guarantee is BACK! The Red Wings Guarantee that it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day or your ticket will be good for another game in April or May.

