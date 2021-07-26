July 30th and 31st Postgame Fireworks Show Canceled, Join Us for a Grand Slam Weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - The postgame fireworks show scheduled for Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st have been canceled due to exceptional drought conditions across the Inland Northwest. The Indians open a 12-game homestand starting on Tuesday, July 27th with a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians followed by a six-game series with the Everett AquaSox.

While the games on Friday and Saturday no longer have postgame fireworks, both games will give a lucky fan the chance to win $10,000 as part of the Grand Slam Weekend. If any Indians player hits a grand slam at any point during either game, one lucky fan will win $10,000. Fans can sign up at the game for their chance to win. Grand Slam Weekend is presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers and KXLY 4 News Now.

