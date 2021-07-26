Soto's Blast Boosts Dust Devils

A clutch home run from Livan Soto in the seventh inning helped to lift the Tri-City Dust Devils (28-43) over the Spokane Indians 5-4 on Sunday night at Gesa Stadium. The Dust Devils earned the series split after the tight victory in the finale.

After building an early advantage, Spokane came charging back to tie the game after scoring four unanswered runs. Before Soto's crucial homer, the Indians had retired 16 straight Tri-City batters. Zach Linginfelter picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings in relief and Kyle Molnar had his first save as a member of the Dust Devils.

After the off day, Tri-City will begin the team's longest road trip of the season. The six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops at Ron Tonkin Field will start on Tuesday. Right-hander Robinson Pina is set to toe the rubber in the series opener.

