Anchia Named High-A West Player of the Week

July 26, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Catcher Jake Anchia was named the High-A West Player of the Week for the week of July 19- 25 for his outstanding performance at the plate.

During the six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians, Anchia had a .375 batting average, .938 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage. In 16 at-bats, he registered six hits with three doubles, one home run, one grand slam and eight RBIs while scoring six runs. Anchia amassed the majority of his RBIs on Friday, July 23 when he drove in six of the Frogs' eight total runs in the first two innings.

Overall, Anchia has a .236 batting average, .464 slugging percentage and a .317 on-base percentage. In 110 at-bats, he has hit 7 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring 21 runs.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.