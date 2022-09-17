Joshua Mears' Grand Slam Lifts Missions Past Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions entered Saturday night's ballgame on a four-game losing skid to the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Thanks to a second inning grand slam from Joshua Mears, the Missions went back to their winning ways and defeated the Sod Poodles 6-3. Brandon Komar recorded his sixth win of the season while Lake Bachar converted his sixth save.

Ross Carver was the starting pitcher for the Amarillo Sod Poodles. After pitching a scoreless first inning, San Antonio used the long ball to take the lead in the second. With one out in the frame, Carver allowed a single to Kelvin Melean and a walk to Tyler Malone. The two players executed a double steal before Jorge Ona struck out. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Joshua Mears stepped up to the plate and hit his second grand slam with the Missions. His fifth long ball of the year made it a 4-0 lead.

Brandon Komar was the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. Komar retired the first six batters he faced before allowing a base hit to Caleb Roberts in the third inning. Roberts advanced to third base following a wild pitch and a ground out. He came around to score on a single from Eduardo Diaz. The Sod Poodles trailed 4-1.

The Missions added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The beginning of the frame saw Melean get hit by a pitch and Malone drew a walk. Following a strikeout, Melean came in to score due to a fielding error. Reyes grounded into a fielder's choice with Malone out at second. A throwing error from Jordan Lawlar allowed Melean to score.

San Antonio plated their sixth run of the game in the fifth inning. Facing Austin Pope, Domingo Leyba drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a ground out. Following a hit by pitch, Leyba scored as Melean reached base on a fielding error. Leyba's run made it a 6-1 lead for the Missions.

Amarillo's comeback attempt began in the seventh inning as they scored one run on two hits. Facing Jordan Guerrero, A.J. Vukovich started the frame with a base hit. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch. After issuing a walk to Tim Tawa, a second wild pitch from Guerrero moved Vukovich to third base. Roberts drove in Vukovich with a single to right field.

The Sod Poodles added their third run of the game in the top of the eighth inning. With Alek Jacob on the mound, Lawlar and Roby Enriquez were both hit by pitches to start the inning. On a fly out, Lawlar advanced to third base. Vukovich grounded out and Lawlar came in to score. The Missions held a 6-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Fred Schlichtholz was looking for his third save in his fourth attempt of the season. The southpaw struck out Tawa to start the frame. Roberts popped out for the second out in the inning, Schlichtholz issued a walk to Andy Yerzy and was replaced by Lake Bachar. Eduardo Diaz flew out to end the game and give Bachar his sixth save.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 30-38 (2nd half), 68-67 (overall) on the season

* 4th career grand slam for Joshua Mears

* Noel Vela (#11 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch 9/18

* Jackson Wolf (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

* Joshua Mears (#14 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 K

* Tirso Ornelas (#18 Padres prospect): DNP

* Kevin Kopps (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#24 Padres prospect): 0.2 IP, ER, 2 HBP

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game homestand with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday, September 18th. This will serve as the regular season finale for both clubs. Left-hander Noel Vela (1-2, 6.75) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jamison Hill (0-0, 8.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is expected at 6:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

