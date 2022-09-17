Drillers Snap Skid With 7-3 Win Against Cards

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers (29-39, 69-66) snapped the Springfield Cardinals (36-32, 67-70) three-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Decisions:

W - LHP Alec Gamboa (11-4)

L - RHP Edgar Escobar (7-12)

Notables:

DH Nick Dunn went 2x4 with an RBI double and an RBI single... SS Masyn Winn went 2x3 with a double, a single, a walk, a steal and two runs... RF Jordan Walker went 1x4 with an RBI double, his 31st double of the year and 65th RBI.

On Deck:

-Sunday, Sept. 18, 6:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (4-5, 6.50) @ TUL TBA

-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9FM / 99.9FM / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com

