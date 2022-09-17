Drillers Snap Skid With 7-3 Win Against Cards
September 17, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers (29-39, 69-66) snapped the Springfield Cardinals (36-32, 67-70) three-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Decisions:
W - LHP Alec Gamboa (11-4)
L - RHP Edgar Escobar (7-12)
Notables:
DH Nick Dunn went 2x4 with an RBI double and an RBI single... SS Masyn Winn went 2x3 with a double, a single, a walk, a steal and two runs... RF Jordan Walker went 1x4 with an RBI double, his 31st double of the year and 65th RBI.
On Deck:
-Sunday, Sept. 18, 6:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (4-5, 6.50) @ TUL TBA
-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9FM / 99.9FM / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com
