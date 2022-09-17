Last Call: Drillers 918 BeerFest Round 2 on Sunday

You do not want to miss this event! 918 BeerFest Round 2 will take place from 4:00 - 6:30 PM with the Drillers vs. the Cardinals game starting at 6:05 PM. Enjoy unlimited local beer tastings, live music from Chris Hyde and all things 918 at ONEOK Field! Make sure to buy your tickets now!

918 BeerFest Round 2 tickets are a $20 add-on* with unlimited tastings & a commemorative glass.

Breweries in attendance will be Elgin Park, Cabin Boys, Broken Arrow Brewing Company, Eerie Abby Ales, The Nook, Emersumnice, Marshall Brewing Company & Dead Armadillo.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Greenwood Community Development Corporation.

Don't have your Drillers game ticket yet? 918 Day Ticket Special - All Reserved Drillers Tickets are ONLY $9.18 and all Ferguson KIA Lawn & Budweiser Terrace Tickets are 2 tickets for ONLY $9.18!

*You must have a Drillers ticket, plus a 918 BeerFest Round 2 ticket to participate. Fans 21+ only. Season Members or fans who have already purchased game tickets can call their Drillers rep or the ONEOK Field Ticket Office at 918-744-5901 to purchase this add-on.*

