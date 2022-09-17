Roberts, Diaz Tally Two Hits Each in 6-3 Loss

September 17, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







San Antonio, TX - Amarillo's winning streak came to an end at six games after falling to the Missions 6-3 on Saturday night. A grand slam in the bottom of the second inning proved too much to overcome.

Brandon Komar held the Sod Poodles hitless over their first two at-bats while Ross Carver had to work around some early traffic on the bases. The bottom of the first inning was kept alive with an error. A one-out single and walk in the second put two aboard. San Antonio proceeded to double-steal both runners into scoring position. A two-out hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Missions' leadoff hitter. Joshua Mears cleared all of the bases with his second Double-A grand slam.

Amarillo pieced together a pair of hits in the top of the third inning. Caleb Roberts picked up his seventh hit of the series and then proceeded to score on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Eduardo Diaz to make it 4-1 Missions.

San Antonio tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth after a second hit batter of the night, a walk, and two more Amarillo errors pushed a run across.

Austin Pope relieved Carver in the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-out hit batter once again kept the Missions at the plate. With two runners on base, a ground ball to Vukovich deep behind third base resulted in a weird play to score the sixth San Antonio run. The fourth Amarillo error was charged to Vukovich on the throw as Andy Yerzy was unable to pick a low throw cleanly. The runners then were caught between second and third - and third and home. A rundown ensued between second and third as the other runner was able to dash home for the run to count before the eventual putout was completed by Diaz who came in from his center field spot.

Roberts continued his tear, picking up his second hit of the night, scoring Vukovich who led off the top of the seventh inning with a single. The Sod Poodles left a runner stranded as the game moved to the stretch with San Antonio up by four runs.

Justin Lewis pitched a perfect seventh inning for Amarillo. Jordan Lawlar and Roby Enriquez followed each other aboard after getting plunked to begin the eighth inning. A flyout pushed Lawlar to third who then was able to score on a Vukovich groundout that forced Enriquez off second base. Lewis stranded a two-out walk for his second scoreless inning of work when he struck out his second of the game to end the bottom of the eighth.

Amarillo's ninth inning stayed alive as Andy Yerzy drew a two-out walk before San Antonio made a pitching change. Diaz put a charge into first pitch he saw but the ball was tracked down at the warning track in left field.

The final game of the 2022 season is set for Sunday when RHP Jamison Hill (0-0, 8.40 ERA) takes the mound one final time. The Missions will send LHP Noel Vela (0-0, 9.00 ERA) to face the Sod Poodles. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

Notes:

Hotter Than Lava Caleb Roberts continued to collect base hits in his third game of the series. After a 2-for-3 night with a RBI and walk, Roberts is hitting 8-for-10 with a double, triple, four runs scored, two RBI, and two walks. The former 4th round pick out of the University of North Carolina is hitting .370 in eight Double-A games since his promotion from High-A Hillsboro back on September 6.

Uno, Dos, Diaz: OF Eduardo Diaz also collected a pair of hits in the loss, going 2-for-5 with a RBI. For the series, Diaz is hitting 4-for-9 with a double, triple, three runs, and a pair or RBI.

Vuk Extends: A.J. Vukovich, the Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 12 rated prospect extended his hit streak to nine games with a hit in the seventh inning. Over the span, he is hitting 12-for-36 (.333) with a pair of homers, eight RBI, and six runs scored.

End at 10: Tim Tawa's hitting streak came to an end at 10 games after a 0-for-3 night at the plate.

Four Too Many: The Sod Poodles tied their season-high with four errors in the game. Their last four-error game came in back on September 1 against Frisco, a game they ended up winning 7-4.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.