Josh VanMeter and Humberto Mejia Named Player and Pitcher of the Week

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces' Josh VanMeter and Humberto Mejía have been named the Triple-A West's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively.

VanMeter earned the honors after slashing .524/.643/1.476 for an OPS of 2.119. In five games against Las Vegas and Albuquerque, the infielder went 11-for-21 with six homers, 12 RBIs andd 10 runs scored. VanMeter walked seven times, striking out just five times.

VanMeter's six homers came in pairs, notching two homers in three of the five games played in the week.

Mejía earned the honors after picking up his first win of the season on Friday. In his third start with Reno, Mejía went six innings deep, allowing just one unearned run on three hits. The starter struck out six and allowed just three of 21 batters faced to reach base.

Mejía was efficient all night, throwing just 70 pitches in his outing.

VanMeter and Mejía are the second and third players from Reno to earn the weekly honors, joining Ben DeLuzio from week two.

The Aces host the Albuquerque Isotopes tonight for game five of the six-game series. First pitch tonight is set for 6:35 p.m. PT, with tomorrow's series finale coming at 12:05 p.m. PT. Tickets are on sale now at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003.

