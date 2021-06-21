Skeeters Set Franchise Record with Prodigious Win in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters scored a franchise-record 24 runs in a 24-15 win on Sunday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The previous franchise record was 18 runs, which was accomplished twice, and last done in an 18-11 win on September 9, 2016, against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs while playing in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The 24 runs were also tied for the second-most scored by a team in Minor League Baseball this season.

The Skeeters used a season-high seven home runs on their way to the record-breaking win. The seven home runs were also the second-most by a team in Minor League Baseball this season.

Jake Meyers hit three of the Skeeters' home runs, driving in six runs on the night. His three-homer game was the first by a player in Skeeters franchise history. He has also set his professional career high with a team-best 12 homers and has six home runs over the Skeeters' last three games.

Bryan De La Cruz belted a pair of homers, giving him his second two-homer game of the year. Jose Siri and Alex De Goti delivered home runs as well. Siri drove in a total of four runs on the night.

El Paso made it a 13-12 game in the sixth inning on a two-run single from Ben Ruta. The Skeeters padded on with a three-run seventh inning, including a two-run single from Michael Papieski.

J.J. Matijevic provided a two-run double in the third, C.J. Hinojosa an RBI single in the fourth and Miguelangel Sierra an RBI triple in the fifth to give the Skeeters a 13-6 lead heading into the sixth inning.

The Skeeters set their season high with 23 hits, which are the second-most by a Triple A team this season. The Skeeters had five players with three-or-more hits in the win. Meyers (4-for-5) and Hinojosa (4-for-6) became the first Skeeters players with four-hit games this season.

Skeeters starter Peter Solomon and allowed six runs on eight hits through four innings. The Skeeters collected 10 runs on 11 hits through four innings off El Paso starter Jerry Keel.

Ruta, Pedro Florimon, Patrick Kivlehan and Michael Cantu each homered for El Paso.

Right-hander Michael Kelly earned the winning decision, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Keel took the loss for El Paso.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas continue their series at 7:05 p.m. on Monday night. Right-hander Chad Donato will face off against El Paso right-hander Jesse Scholtens.

