Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 21, 2021 at Las Vegas Aviators (7:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (22-16) @ Las Vegas Aviators (19-21)

Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 7:05 p.m. PT | Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Logan Verrett (2-1, 2.70) @ RHP Brian Howard (1-3, 6.54)

SNAPPED AT SEVEN: The Rainiers had their season-long 7-game winning streak snapped on Sunday afternoon by the Las Vegas Aviators, 14-3. Sunday marked the first time this season that the Rainiers have been defeated by double digits.

SS Donovan Walton, LF José Marmolejos and 2B Jack Reinheimer each drove in a run for Tacoma, while CF Dillon Thomas racked up three hits to improve his season batting average to .308. Zack Weiss pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Rainiers.

JACK ATTACK: Jack Reinheimer finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run on Sunday. Over the last 4 games, Reinheimer is 6-for-15 (.400) with 5 RBI and 6 R.

Reinheimer is hitting .273 (15-for-55) in 13 road games this season, compared to a .195 clip at Cheney Stadium. The 28-year-old has hit safely in Tacoma's last 9 road games dating back to May 29 at Reno.

SEVEN IN A ROW: Tacoma's 7-game winning streak was their longest of the season, the club's longest since winning 8 consecutive contests from July 9-19, 2016. Two of Tacoma's victories during the winning streak were walk-offs, including a 10-inning walk-off winner on June 15 vs. Sacramento. The Rainiers outscored their opponents 47-27 during the streak.

PREMIUM PITCHING: During their 7-game winning streak from June 11 through June 19, Tacoma's pitchers posted a league-best 3.66 ERA (64.0 IP, 26 ER) and were also tops in the Triple-A West with 16 walks and a 1.31 WHIP.

BREAKING OUT: OF Dillon Thomas went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles on Sunday, raising his season batting average to .308 (32-for-104). Since being optioned back to Tacoma on June 12, the outfielder was 2-for-20 (.100) before his third 3-hit game of the season on Sunday. The 28-year-old is hitting over .300 this season against both righties (.309, 25-for-81) and lefties (.304, 7-for-23).

DONNIE DAILY: Donovan Walton went hitless but provided an RBI with a sacrifice fly on Sunday. The infielder now has an RBI in each of the last 6 contests. Walton has a hit in 12 of 13 games with Tacoma this season, including 4 multi-hit games.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 19 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, good for 2nd most in the league (Reno, 20) and 4th most in Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 316 times this season, tied with Triple-A Louisville for the fewest in affiliated pro baseball. In June, Tacoma has struck out 114 times in 15 games, 10 fewer strikeouts than any other minor league team.

No Tacoma hitter with 100 or more plate appearances ranks top-20 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 19 punch outs ranks T-9th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 65 players used through 36 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 28 position players.

MARMO MAKING MOVES: José Marmolejos has hit safely in each of the first four games at Las Vegas, going 1-for-4 with an RBI knock on Sunday. In the series, Marmolejos is 6-for-14 (.429) with 2 RBI and 2 R, raising his Triple-A season batting average to .348.

FOR THE TEAM: The Rainiers have lifted a league-high 6 sacrifice flies since June 13, and 8 since June 8. Donovan Walton hit his second sac fly of the year on Sunday, and Cal Raleigh leads the club with 4. Tacoma has laid down just 2 sacrifice bunts this season, T-2nd fewest in the league (Las Vegas, 0).

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: During their 7-game winning streak, the Rainiers committed 2 errors, the fewest in Triple-A, and have a .992 fielding percentage, highest in the Triple-A West. In June, Tacoma ranks T-2nd best in the league with 10 errors. Tacoma's 27 errors rank T-2nd best in the league behind only El Paso (22).

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh had his 23-game hitting streak snapped on Friday, but responded with his 17th double on Saturday, tied for the league lead. The 24-year-old remains top-10 in the Triple-A West in batting average (.341), doubles (17), XBH (25), runs (27), total bases (85), SLG (.644), OPS (1.037), RBI (27), and hits (45).

