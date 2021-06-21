Chihuahuas Drop Scorefest

June 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Skeeters hit seven home runs in their 24-15 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The 39 combined runs set a new record for most runs in a Chihuahuas game.

The Chihuahuas had a season-high 20 hits in the loss. El Paso's Patrick Kivlehan and Pedro Florimón hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the sixth set of back-to-back homers by the Chihuahuas this season. El Paso infielder Matt Batten pitched the final 2.2 innings in his second pitching appearance of the season.

The 24 runs were the most ever allowed by the Chihuahuas. Sugar Land's Jake Meyers hit three home runs Sunday and has six homers in his last three games. At four hours and 16 minutes, Sunday's game was the longest nine-inning game in Chihuahuas history.

Box Score: Skeeters vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/20/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (24-15), El Paso (17-22)

Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Chad Donato (2-1, 5.68) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.