Sacramento Evens Series at Two

June 21, 2021







Sacramento broke open a close game with a five run fifth inning, as the River Cats rolled to a 9-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday afternoon. Sacramento led 3-1 when scored the five runs off of Salt Lake reliever Felix Pena on four hits with two walks. The Bees trailed 9-1 when they cut the deficit in half in the seventh inning on an RBI double by Matt Thaiss, a two run error and a run scoring single by Jose Rojas.

Salt Lake starter Packy Naughton (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he went three and one-third innings and allowed three runs on four hits with 4 strikeouts and two walks. Preston Palmeiro led the Bees with three hits, including a double. Jake Gatewood and Michael Stefanic each added a pair of hits for Salt Lake. Tyler Danish had the pitching highlight, as he threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

