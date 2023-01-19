Josh Nenadal Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's player of the week is #26 Josh Nenadal!

Nenadal scored the game-winning goal in the third period to go along with an assist in Roanoke's 3-2 win last Friday night at Fayetteville, then added another assist in Roanoke's sweep-clinching victory the next night!

The five-foot-nine forward has had a great first half to the season, with nine goals, seven assists, and a plus-12 rating in 21 games for the Dawgs. The Brecksville, Ohio native has a whopping three goals, four assists, and a plus-five rating in his last five outings!

