Ice Flyers Break Single-Game Attendance Record

The Ice Flyers broke their franchise single-game attendance record (excluding $5 nights) this past Saturday, January 14 on Wiener Dog Race Night with 6,672 fans in attendance. It also marked the first time the team has had 3 consecutive games with over 5,000 in attendance. In addition, the night brought in 82 wiener dogs that raced across the ice during the intermissions, the most dogs to participate in team history.

"We were seeing the attendance numbers grow at amazing rates throughout the day and we were blown away by the amount of fans that came to watch our Wiener Dog Race Night. It has always been a popular night for our organization and our fans, but the response from Ice Flyer Nation was incredible! We strive every game to provide our fans entertainment like none other along the gulf coast, and having a record 82 wiener dogs racing across the ice helped make the night memorable for our fans and the Ice Flyers organization!"

Owner, Greg Harris

