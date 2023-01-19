Radin Returns, Vella Placed on IR

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Dillon Radin celebrates with teammates

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Dillon Radin has returned from the bereavement/family leave list, and forward Chris Vella has been placed on the 21-day injured reserve retroactive to January 15.

Radin is in his first full professional season after playing in two games and scoring one goal for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season, and has appeared in 22 games so far for Roanoke. Radin has earned Paylocity Player of the Week honors for the team twice this season, twice this season, as he's tallied 11 goals, seven assists, and a plus-eight rating while on the ice. The six-foot winger also leads the team with five power play goals, and is tied for the team-best mark for game-winning goals with three. The Long Beach, New York native had started his pro career with Evansville last March after his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) concluded. While at UMass-Dartmouth, Radin put up an impressive stat line of 32 goals and 50 assists in 99 career games played, and played alongside fellow Dawg Sean Leonard for two seasons.

Vella has played in 16 games this year for the Dawgs after starting the season on the injured reserve list, and has tallied a statline of two goals, three assists, and a plus-eight rating on the ice for the Dawgs. Last season, Vella appeared in 45 games for Roanoke during his rookie campaign in the 2021-2022 season, and the Rochester, New York native tallied six goals, seven assists, and 145 penalty minutes thanks to his league-leading 17 fighting majors. A five-foot-nine forward, Vella scored five goals and added seven assists in 60 career games during his collegiate career at Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII).

Roanoke will be at home on Friday, January 20 at 7:15 p.m. EST to take on the Birmingham Bulls at Berglund Center.

