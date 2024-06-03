Josh Lester Named Texas League Player of the Week

June 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' infielder Josh Lester was named the Texas League Player of the Week for his performance the week of May 27th through June 2nd. It marks the second time a Natural has been recognized with a weekly award this year, as right-hander Chandler Champlain was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week earlier this season after his strong start on the road on May 15th against Arkansas.

In seven games last week against the Tulsa Drillers, Lester hit .435 (10-for-23) with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, and five runs scored. The Georgia native entered last week's series with a .277 average but now sits at .299 after he collected 10 hits at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The veteran infielder was signed by the Kansas City Royals as a Minor League Free Agent on February 18, 2024. He is currently slashing .299/.370/.410 (43-for-144) through 41 games for the Naturals. His .299 batting average now leads the team while he ranks in the top five of several other categories including hits, total bases, home runs, doubles, RBI, and OPS.

It is the 42nd time in franchise history that a Naturals' player has won the Player of the Week award, the last being Michael Massey for the week of May 23rd through May 29th in 2022.

Billy Corcoran of the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks) was the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week, after firing six shutout innings in a win at Arkansas on June 2nd.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.