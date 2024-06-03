Hooks to Host Frisco RoughRiders

Your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, to town for a six-game series Tuesday, June 4 through Sunday, June 9 at Whataburger Field.

The Corpus Christi Athletic Club, in partnership with the American Heart Association and the Corpus Christi Hooks, will host a special event at the game on Thursday, June 6th for National CPR and AED Awareness Week. This event will feature four interactive stations designed to teach and encourage all families to become Heartsavers by learning hands-only CPR.

Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, returns on June 6th. Fans are also treated to specials on frosty beer and frozen margaritas as part of Three Dollar Thursday.

Along with Bud Light Friday Fireworks, the first 2,000 through the turnstiles on June 7th will take home a Hooks Beach Towel from Driscoll!

Score a Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Hoodie presented by Port of Corpus Christi on Saturday, June 8th.

The homestand wraps up on Sunday as the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under pick up a Kid Designed Youth Jersey from SmileLife Orthodontics. It is also Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks, and Dollar Day & H-E-B Kids Day.

