RockHounds to Host Tracy Lawrence at Momentum Bank Ballpark

June 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds are proud to host Tracy Lawrence live in concert on Saturday, September 28th at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Tickets for this event go on sale on Friday, June 7th.

About Tracy Lawrence:

With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of Country music for more than thirty years. Yet even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner's ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects.â¯In recent years, Lawrence has hosted the radio show â¯"Honky Tonkin' with Tracy Lawrence," which currently airs in more than 170 markets. His interest in working with younger artists and being able to explore different topics led to theâ¯"TL's Road House"â¯podcast, which has featured such guests asâ¯HARDY, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson. Over three decades into his decorated career, Lawrence's legacy continues to evolve. With plans to join Riley Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour this spring, and his first-ever headlining show at the Ryman, he is poised for a monumental year ahead. After revisiting his catalog with theâ¯Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2â¯andâ¯3â¯and Live at Billy Bob's Texas albums,â¯Lawrence is gearing up to release his Out Here In It EP, set to arrive on June 7. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to uphold his commitment to helping those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission:Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless. Since its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for the Nashville Rescue Mission to frying over 84K turkeys to date,â¯the organization has raised more than $1M for those in needâ¯In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award. For additional information on Tracy Lawrence, please visit his website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Mission: Possible:

Tracy Lawrence's Mission: Possible exists to raise support and awareness of the homeless population in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The organization was launched in 2006 with its initial fundraising event, Mission: Possible Turkey Fry which has raised over $1M for Nashville Rescue Mission, fried over 10K turkeys and provided over 86K meals to the homeless and hungry of Middle Tennessee. In 2021, the organization created a Spring event, Mission: Possible Celebrity Golf Classic which has raised over $1.1M.

