Start Summer with Hooks Baseball

June 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Summer is here, and Hooks Baseball is back for a six-game stand at Whataburger Field June 4-9 as the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A Texas Rangers, come to town.

Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, returns for June 6. Fans are also treated to specials on frosty beer and frozen margaritas as part of Three Dollar Thursday. Along with Bud Light Friday Fireworks, the first 2,000 through the turnstiles on June 7 take home a Hooks Beach Towel from Driscoll.

The Port of Corpus Christi presents a Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Hoodie on Saturday, June 8. The homestand wraps Sunday as the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under pick up a Kid Designed Youth Jersey from SmileLife Orthodontics. It is also Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame.

Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, June 4 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

WellMed Baseball Bingo

Coastal Bend Blood Center Blood Drive

Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, June 5 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, June 6 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, June 7 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Beach Towel presented by Driscoll

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 8 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Hoodie, presented by Port of Corpus Christi

Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, June 9 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

First 1,000 kids 12-and-under receive a Kid Designed Hooks Youth Jersey presented by SmileLife Orthodontics

H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.