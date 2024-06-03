Billy Corcoran Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, Minor League Baseball announced Players and Pitchers of the Week for May 27- June 2. Amarillo RHP Billy Corcoran was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week, the fifth weekly award by an Amarillo player this season through the first eight weeks of the 2024 Texas League season.

Corcoran made two starts last week against the Arkansas Travelers, going 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA, and tossed a pair of quality starts. In the series opener, the right-hander worked six innings while allowing just one hit and one earned run, limiting the Travs to just two baserunners against him in the Sod Poodles 2-1 win. During that start, he set his Double-A high with six strikeouts. He backed that up by turning in six scoreless innings on Sunday, June 2, where he allowed just two hits and retired 11 straight batters after issuing a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning. Both hits he allowed in Sunday's series finale were singles.

This is the first weekly award for Corcoran who was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a free agent on July 7, 2022, after wrapping up a collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh. After originally being selected by the Texas Rangers in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Corcoran enrolled at Pitt instead of signing with Texas. The right-hander entered the 2024 season as a full-time starter after making just seven starts in his first 30 games as a professional. He began the year with High-A Hillsboro where he went 2-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five games and was named the D-backs Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April by the Player Development Staff. He is the third Amarillo starter to win Texas League Pitcher of the Week. Dylan File was the first to win the Award for April 22-28. Yilber Diaz has taken home the honor twice this year, including last week after spinning six scoreless innings on the road in Northwest Arkansas on May 25th.

The Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN for the start of a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) beginning on Tuesday, June 4th. For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2024 Sod Poodles season, including tickets, promotions, and other ballpark events, follow the Sod Poodles on X, Facebook, and Instagram @SodPoodles.

