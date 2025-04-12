Jordan MacIntosh Connects on Five Goals
April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Georgia Swarm captain Jordan MacIntosh had a 7-point game against Philly, scoring 5 goals in a game for the Ã°ÂâÂ³Ã°ÂâÂ¶Ã°ÂâÂ¿Ã°ÂËâ¬Ã°ÂËÂ Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂâÂ¶Ã°ÂâÂºÃ°ÂâÂ² Ã°ÂËâ¬Ã°ÂâÂ¶Ã°ÂâÂ»Ã°ÂâÂ°Ã°ÂâÂ² Ã°Âââ¢Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¯Ã°ÂâÂ¿Ã°ÂËâÃ°ÂâÂ®Ã°ÂâÂ¿Ã°ÂËâ Ã°ÂÅ¸Â®Ã°ÂÅ¸Â®, Ã°ÂÅ¸Â®Ã°ÂÅ¸Â¬Ã°ÂÅ¸ÂÃ°ÂÅ¸Â°!
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Tye Kurtz's Six Goals Too Much to Overcome as Seals Fall in Albany - San Diego Seals
- Teat Shines as Black Bears Beat Desert Dogs - Ottawa Black Bears
- Las Vegas Falls to Ottawa - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- FireWolves Edge Seals in Albany Showdown 12-10 - San Diego Seals
- Warriors Take Down Rock, Clinch First Playoff Birth in Team History - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Albany FireWolves Face San Diego Seals in Must Win Game on Retro Night Presented by La Salle Institute - Albany FireWolves
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Desert Dogs - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Georgia Swarm Continue Playoff Push with Marvel Super Hero Night on April 5
- Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for High-Stakes Showdown against Halifax Thunderbirds
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three
- Georgia Swarm Trade Defenseman TJ Comizio to Colorado Mammoth for 3rd Pick in 2026 NLL Draft
- Comparing the Otherworldly Exploits of Lyle Thompson and Jeff Teat