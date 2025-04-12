Jordan MacIntosh Connects on Five Goals

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm captain Jordan MacIntosh had a 7-point game against Philly, scoring 5 goals in a game for the Ã°ÂâÂ³Ã°ÂâÂ¶Ã°ÂâÂ¿Ã°ÂËâ¬Ã°ÂËÂ Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂâÂ¶Ã°ÂâÂºÃ°ÂâÂ² Ã°ÂËâ¬Ã°ÂâÂ¶Ã°ÂâÂ»Ã°ÂâÂ°Ã°ÂâÂ² Ã°Âââ¢Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¯Ã°ÂâÂ¿Ã°ÂËâÃ°ÂâÂ®Ã°ÂâÂ¿Ã°ÂËâ Ã°ÂÅ¸Â®Ã°ÂÅ¸Â®, Ã°ÂÅ¸Â®Ã°ÂÅ¸Â¬Ã°ÂÅ¸Â­Ã°ÂÅ¸Â°!

