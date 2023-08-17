Jordan Henderson Returns for 2023-24 Season

August 17, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Defenseman Jordan Henderson and the Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Henderson returns to the roster after playing in 57 games with the Ice Flyers during the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old found the back of the net 5 times and assisted on 18 goals throughout the season.

When asked about what he's most excited for this upcoming season, Henderson said, "I'm most excited to play in front of our wonderful fans. They make it a lot easier for us to win games in our building."

The Ice Flyers will kick off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 against Birmingham at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.