Marksmen Sign Mitchell Hale for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward Mitchell Hale for the 2023-24 season.

Hale, 25, played collegiate hockey at State University of New York (SUNY) at Plattsburgh.

"Mitch adds an important dynamic to our lineup with size, toughness and dependability," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has a strong resume playing for a great junior program as well as NCAA team."

The 6'2," 194-pound Buffalo, N.Y. native helped his Plattsburgh State Cardinals win the 2022-23 SUNYAC Commissioner's Cup, and totaled 34 (10G+24A) points in 74 NCAA games.

"He is going to be a player that his teammates depend on and trust and again has a previous history of being in a leadership role. I believe the fans in Fayetteville are going to be excited to see what he brings each night," said Cruthers.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener. The only way to guarantee your seats for opening night is to lock in your season ticket plan today.

Season tickets are available by skating to marksmenhockey.com and clicking the tickets tab.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at eight announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

