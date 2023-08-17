2023-24 Rivermen Promotional Schedule Released

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce their promotional calendar for the 2023-24 season, their 42nd in the city of Peoria.

The upcoming season is chock-full of promotions for all 28 home games this season. It all kicks off with Bruce Saurs Opening Weekend on Friday, October 27 against the Evansville Thunderbolts. The first 1000 fans will receive a free magnetic schedule, courtesy of The O'Brian Team with Jim Maloof Realty. In addition, the Rivermen will be wearing special jerseys honoring former goaltender Eric Levine on Friday night to be auctioned off after the game.

In November, the Rivermen will host several exciting nights, including Envision Insurance Night on Friday, November 3. The first 1000 fans on November 3 will receive a free Rivermen pennant courtesy of Envision Insurance Group. Also in November will be Veteran's Day Celebration, presented by SMART Local #1. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty military jerseys and there will be free tickets offered to any active duty and retired military personnel with a ticket purchased.

Back by popular demand, the Rivermen will be hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night and PEANUTS Hockey celebration. The weekend will be on November 17 and 18 and will feature specialty jerseys that will be worn for both nights and auctioned off after both games. In addition, City Link will be hosting a food drive on Saturday, November 18 to benefit Stuff-A-Bus and The Friendship House.

December will start with Carle Health Night on Friday, December 8. The Rivermen will be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss on December 10 to benefit local charities. The first 1000 fans through the doors will receive a free Rivermen stocking cap. The final month of 2023 will also feature the Rivermen Education game on Thursday, December 14 as the Rivermen will host the Quad City Storm at 10:30 am. Just before the Christmas holiday, Peoria will host a Christmas Celebration on December 23. Santa Claus will make a trip to Carver Arena while the Rivermen wear specialty ELF jerseys.

Peoria will close the 2023 calendar year with a Sunday afternoon home game on December 31, with a special pre-game kids fest, special ticket promotions plus wizard-themed specialty jerseys worn by the team.

The giveaways continue into the new year when the Rivermen host the Huntsville Havoc for a three-game weekend filled with events. Friday, January 12, will mark Team Calendar Night as the Rivermen will give out 1000 team calendars to the first fans through the doors and will wear special country-themed jerseys. The Rivermen will also be hosting a package undies toss to benefit the homeless. Saturday, January 13, will see dinosaur-themed races at Carver Arena along with a youth stocking cap giveaway and the Rivermen wearing special dinosaur-themed uniforms. The weekend concludes with a Sunday Family Funday featuring ticket deals, pre-game festivities, and a post-game skate with the team on January 14.

January 19 is Scooby Doo night in Peoria as the Rivermen will wear specialty Scooby Doo-themed jerseys and will give out 1000 specially designed Rubik's Cubes to the first fans through the Carver Arena doors.

For the second year in a row, the Rivermen will be "Taking it on the Road" to Bloomington, Illinois as Grossinger Motors Arena will be the site of a home game on Saturday, February 10. Specialty "50/50" jerseys will be worn by the team. The following week, the Rivermen will be hosting a "Celebration of America" on Friday, February 16. A fresh take on the ever-popular "USA Flag Jersey" will be worn by the team and active service members can receive a special ticket offer. In addition, the first 1000 fans in Carver Arena will receive a free Rivermen fanny-pack courtesy of Optimal Research.

Also back by popular demand this year is "DC Comics Night" which will see the Rivermen wearing three distinct specialty jerseys inspired by the Batman comics in all three periods of their tilt with the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, February 17.

Chicago Blackhawks Night will kick off the month of March for the Rivermen on Friday, March 1. In addition to specialty jerseys worn by the team, drink specials will be available for fans. The following night, things get out of this world as Star Wars Night returns to Peoria on March 2. The Rivermen will wear specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys and will giveaway 1000 adult replica jerseys while honoring local area first responders. March will also see specialty youth replica jersey giveaways on Friday, March 8, and the newest edition of "Rivermen Rebrand Night" on Saturday, March 9.

Friday, March 15 will be a special night as the Rivermen will have a special $5.00 ticket price for upper bowl and select lower bowl tickets. Come out and "Cram Carver Arena" as the Rivermen take on the rival Quad City Storm. The first 1000 fans in the building will receive a Rivermen flag, courtesy of Carle Health.

Saturday, March 16 will see St. Patrick's Day Celebration round out the March promotions. The Rivermen will wear special St. Patrick's Day uniforms similar to their specialty uniforms last season.

Finally, the Rivermen will host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 6. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo and have an opportunity to attend an autograph session after the game. The team will be wearing specialty baseball uniforms inspired by the local Peoria Chiefs professional baseball team.

All jersey dates are listed below.

Friday, October 27 - "Eric Levine Retirement" Presented by Meadows Avenue Tap/Blondie's

Friday, November 10 - "Military/Veterans" Presented by Presented by SMART Local #1

Friday, November 17 - "Hockey Fights Cancer" Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance/Depmster Agency/Preston Agency

Saturday, November 18 - "PEANUTS Hockey Holiday Celebration" Presented by CItyLink

Friday, December 8 - "Flintstones" Presented by Volkswagen of Peoria

Friday, December 23 - "Elf Christmas" Presented by Roto-Rooter

Friday, December 29 - "DISCO" Presented by CSL Plasma

Sunday, December 31 - "Wizard" Presented by Mathnasium

Friday, January 12 - "Country" Presented by "Branded Country Wear"

Saturday, January 13 - "Dinosaur" Presented by Wilson Services

Friday, January 19 - "Scooby Doo" Presented by Sun Collectors

Saturday, February 10 "Rivermen Half & Half" Presented by Envision Insurance Group

Friday, February 16 - "USA" Presented by US Air Force

Saturday, February 17 - "DC Comics/ Batman-Robin-Joker" Presented by Gift of Hope

Friday, March 1 - "Blackhawks" Presented by CASE IH

Saturday, March 2 - "Lucas Films-Star Wars"

Saturday, March 9 - " Rivermen Re-Brand"

Saturday, March 16 - "St. Patrick's Day" Presented by Wing Stop

Saturday, April 6 - "Baseball" Presented by CEFCU

All promotions are subject to change.

