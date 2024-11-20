Join Us for Cocoa with the Clauses at Avista Stadium

November 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Kick off your holidays in style with the Spokane Indians at this FREE community event! Fans can visit the team's new Sports Performance Center, take photos with our mascots and Santa Claus, enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, and stop by the team store with 25% off all merchandise! Donations of new toys will kindly accepted at the door (though are not required for entry to the event).

WHEN: December 10th from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM and December 12th from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

WHERE: Avista Stadium (602 N. Havana St)

WHAT: Tour the new Spokane Indians Sports Performance Center, take photos with mascots (on Tuesday) and Santa (on Thursday), enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and 25% off all merchandise in the Spokane Indians Team Store.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.