Welinton Herrera Named to All-Star Futures Game

July 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







One of the top southpaws in Minor League Baseball is getting an opportunity to shine on the game's biggest stage. Major League Baseball announced today the addition of three new players for the 26th annual All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta, with southpaw Welinton Herrera joining Charlie Condon as a representative of the Colorado Rockies.

Originally signed by the Rockies as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, Herrera appeared in 23 games with the Indians in 2024 and helped lead the team to their first Northwest League title since 2008. The left-hander returned to Spokane to start this season, saving 10 games and posting an 0.49 ERA in 15 appearances before earning a promotion to Hartford on May 20th. The 21 year old hasn't skipped a beat at Double-A, racking up 29 K's in 17.1 IP (15.3 K/9) while holding Eastern League opponents to a .185 average in his first 15 appearances with the Yard Goats.

The 2025 All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will once again feature a National League vs. American League format, which was introduced in 2019 following 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups. Last year in Arlington, the NL earned a 6-1 victory, led by home runs from Drake Baldwin and Larry Doby Most Valuable Player Award-winner Cam Collier. With the victory, the NL now holds a 3-1-1 advantage under the AL vs. NL format. Among all previous Futures Game participants, 86.5% have gone on to play at least one Major League game, while 250 total players thus far (21.4%) have been selected to play in at least one Major League All-Star Game.

The Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12 th at Truist Park in Atlanta, and will be followed by the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.







