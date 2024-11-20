Help Us Spread Holiday Joy
November 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
The AquaSox annual "Giving Tree" is up in our office! We are collecting gifts for Make-A-Wish WA & Alaska to stock their toy room for wish families! Stop by to grab a tag for a specific item. All gifts can be returned to the office by December 23rd
Don't have time to stop by for a tag? Below are some of the types of items we are collecting!
Construction Trucks
Taylor Swift Items
Amazon Gift Cards
Boardgames
Squishmallows
Frozen Toys
Bluey Toys
Art Supplies
Musical Toys
Coloring/Activity Books
Lego Sets
Seattle Mariners Gear
Target Gift Cards
