Help Us Spread Holiday Joy

November 20, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The AquaSox annual "Giving Tree" is up in our office! We are collecting gifts for Make-A-Wish WA & Alaska to stock their toy room for wish families! Stop by to grab a tag for a specific item. All gifts can be returned to the office by December 23rd

Don't have time to stop by for a tag? Below are some of the types of items we are collecting!

Construction Trucks

Taylor Swift Items

Amazon Gift Cards

Boardgames

Squishmallows

Frozen Toys

Bluey Toys

Art Supplies

Musical Toys

Coloring/Activity Books

Lego Sets

Seattle Mariners Gear

Target Gift Cards

