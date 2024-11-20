Mariners Re-Acquire INF Austin Shenton

Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that the Mariners have acquired infielder Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

Shenton, 26, split the 2024 season between Triple-A Durham and the Majors in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Shenton made his Major League debut with the Rays on March 31 and appeared in 19 Major League games, batting .214 (9x42) with 3 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 3 RBI and a .745 OPS. He also appeared in 83 games with Triple-A Durham, batting .258 (80x310), with 49 runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 20 home runs, 65 RBI and 48 walks, getting on base at a .361 clip and slugging .497 with a .858 OPS.

The 6-foot, 205-pound infielder has appeared in parts of five minor league seasons in the Seattle (2019-21) and Tampa Bay (2021-24) organizations, batting .283 (422x1491) with 274 runs, 115 doubles, 7 triples, 78 home runs, 299 RBI and 1 stolen base with a .388 on-base percentage, a .527 slugging percentage and a .914 OPS. Shenton has appeared defensively at first base (122 G), third base (223 G), second base (12 G), left field (7 G) and right field (1 G) during his minor league career.

Shenton, who was born in Spokane, Washington, was drafted in the 34th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Bellingham HS (Bellingham, WA) by Cleveland, but did not sign. He was selected by the Mariners in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Florida International University (Miami, FL). Shenton was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays along with JT Chargois in exchange for RHP Diego Castillo on July 29, 2021.

