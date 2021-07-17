Johnson City Takes Tight Thriller over Bristol

July 17, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







Jaxson Crull drove in two first-inning runs with a single to left field, and that's all Johnson City needed in a 2-1 win over Bristol at home on Saturday night.

Gianluca Shinn recorded his second save of the season in the seven-inning affair, tossing the final two frames and keeping the State Liners at bay.

Johnson City (12-21-1) and Bristol (18-15) were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, but once storms forced a pause in the first game, officials made the decision to postpone the second game until Sunday.

The game featured a pair of highly touted pitching prospects starting for their respective teams, with Donye Evans of Vanderbilt going for Johnson City and Matthew Buchanan of Virginia going for Bristol. Evans ended his night after three innings with six strikeouts, while Buchanan was tagged with the two-out single given up to Crull in the first. Buchanan, the lefty from nearby Lebanon High, picked up three strikeouts but also issued three walks.

Johnson City's bullpen shined, not allowing a run in the final four innings. Tyler Horvath, making his Doughboys debut, pitched a scoreless fourth inning and Austen Kessler pitched a scoreless fifth before Shinn dazzled with his two-inning save.

Saturday night's result is just the second time this season that Johnson City pitchers have held an opponent to one run or fewer, and is just the third time this summer that the Doughboys have won a game while scoring fewer than six runs.

The Doughboys are now 5-6 in one-run games.

Johnson City will finish out their homestand with a doubleheader against Bristol on Sunday. The first of the two seven-inning games will start at 4:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for Sunday's festivities and view the upcoming promotional schedule by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city/tickets

Fans can access live and archived video broadcasts of every Doughboys home game by visiting: https://appalachianleague.univtec.com/home

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.