Greeneville Uses Balanced Offensive Outburst to Defeat Princeton, 11-2

PRINCETON - Greeneville notched a season-high 19 hits to go along with seven doubles as the Flyboys defeated the Princeton WhistlePigs, 11-2, on Saturday night at Hunnicutt Field.

Greeneville (21-12-1) scored four runs in the top of the first inning for the second-straight night as Jonathan Hogart delivered another two-run hit in the frame for the Flyboys. Darius Perry tallied his first home run of the season for the Flyboys in the top of the eighth inning.

Kyle Karros opened the scoring for Greeneville with a double in the top of the first inning that allowed Homer Bush, Jr. to score and make it 1-0. A double from Hogart extended the lead to 3-0 while Christian Ficca made it 4-0 with a single that allowed Hogart to score.

Princeton answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning as a groundout allowed Nathan Holt to score and trim the deficit to 4-1. The Flyboys continued to produce at the plate as Jac Croom notched a single to score Bush, Jr. in the top of the second inning. Leading 5-1, Ficca tallied his second run-scoring single of the night to make it 6-1 Greeneville.

Greeneville added to its lead in the top of the sixth inning as Karros and Tayler Aguilar opened the frame with back-to-back doubles. Aguilar plated Karros from second to make it 7-2. Aguilar produced another run for the Flyboys with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh inning.

Daylen Reyes notched his third double of the season to open the top of the eighth inning for the Flyboys. Reyes would later score as Perry connected on his first home run over the wall in left field to give Greeneville a 10-2 advantage. Karros closed the scoring for Greeneville with a run-scoring single to plate Croom and make it 11-2.

Ryan Day was handed with the no-decision for Greeneville after allowing a pair of runs through three innings of work for the Flyboys. Austin Troesser improved to 4-0 on the season after tossing three innings of relief for Greeneville. Troesser scattered one hit to go along with one walk and one strikeout. Ryan Franklin tossed a pair of scoreless frames for the Flyboys, while Ben Flowers made his Greeneville debut in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure the victory.

Croom, Karros, and Aguilar tallied three hits each in the contest for Greeneville, while Bush, Jr., Micheletti, Reyes, and Ficca each finished with two-hit efforts at the plate. Five different Greeneville batters finished with two runs batted in as all 11 runs on the night were batted in.

Greeneville wraps up a two-game series against the WhistlePigs with a seven-inning contest on Sunday before returning to Pioneer Park on July 20th for a pair of West Division matchups against Bristol. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

