John Forslund, Former Voice of Hartford Whalers, Joins Hat City Hockey Show

Legendary hockey broadcaster John Forslund joins host Casey Bryant on an all-new edition of the Hat City Hockey Show on the Danbury Hat Tricks' Youtube channel. Forslund has spent 30 years working in the NHL, broadcasting games for the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes and the Stanley Cup Playoffs on NBC. He has recently been named the future television voice of the expansion Seattle Kraken, set to begin play in October.

Forslund shares stories from his time with Connecticut's NHL team, including working with Gordie Howe and Emile Francis. He looks ahead to his future out in the Pacific Northwest and the excitement of joining a brand new team for the second time in his career, while sharing intimate details of his departure from the Carolina Hurricanes. Finally, he tells an incredible story about a near-death experience for the Canes' mascot Stormy involving a 90-year-old pig caller and a zamboni.

