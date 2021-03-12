A Message to Dasher Nation

March 12, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release









Danville Dashers celebrate

(Danville Dashers) Danville Dashers celebrate(Danville Dashers)

This past week it was announced that the Danville Dashers time at the David S. Palmer Arena has come to an end.

Though the circumstances are far from what any of us at the Dashers were expecting or would have preferred- we remain proud, looking back at the history of a franchise that established a permanent foothold for the sport of hockey in Danville, and in Central Illinois.

For 10 years then Dashers have been involved in not only the sport, but in the community of Danville, engraving themselves into the sporting culture and, as it may, even then the history of the town. Owner Barry Soskin and General Manager Diane Short put an emphasis on developing hockey culture in the town of Danville and surrounding areas.

Hockey, from the owners to the players, to the fans, is a sport where it's not just about one's self, but those around them. From reading in schools to community events outside of the Palmer Arena to donating mountains of stuffed animals at the yearly teddy bear toss (with a LOT of help from you), the Dashers are proud to have been a staple in the community.

That's why when people say things to dismay or tarnish the legacy we leave behind- we don't retaliate, we instead focus on the positives we are leaving behind.

Over the past few days since the announcement that the Dashers were to be replaced, we have received messages from around the world, supporting and thanking the organization. Messages filled with memories and stories of time spent at Dasher events, practices, and games.

The thing we will miss the most- is you, the fans. The thunderous applause from Dasher Nation will never be forgotten. From title runs to the worst year- you never wavered.

Barry and Fran Soskin, the Soskin family, General Manager Diane Short, and all of the staff and volunteers thank you for years of unending loyalty and support.

Thank you, Dasher Nation

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.