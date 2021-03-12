Danbury Hat Tricks Form Elite Girls Hockey Program

DANBURY, CT- Danbury Arena is proud to unveil a new girl's hockey program under the direction of Lou Pedatella as part of the new Hat Tricks Youth Hockey organization.

Teams in the Hat Tricks Youth Hockey program will play under the Danbury Hat Tricks name and black-and-orange color scheme. The all-girls teams will be available at a myriad of age groups, from 8U up to 19U. Exclusive camps, clinics, and experiences with Danbury Arena's resident professional coaches and players will be available.

Overseeing the Hat Tricks Girls Hockey Program will be Colton Orr, current head coach of the Connecticut Whale (National Women's Hockey League) and former NHL forward for the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs; Billy McCreary, Head Coach/General Manager of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Tier-II junior team (North American Hockey League); Lou Pedatella, longtime coach of the Brewster Lady Bulldogs and lead youth hockey instructor with the New York Rangers; and others.

Parents and players interested in joining the Danbury Hat Tricks Youth Hockey Program can visit hattrickshockey.com.

