John Brownell Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - John Brownell, a right-handed starting pitcher and the league's Pitcher of the Year in 2015, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Thursday. He is the 12th of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Brownell first joined the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks in 2012, helping the franchise to its second league championship. He then won nine games in 2013, his first full season in the Atlantic League, before posting four consecutive double-digit win totals from 2013-17. In 2015, Brownell led the ALPB in wins, complete games, shutouts and strikeouts and was named the league's Pitcher of the Year.

The righty added three more wins during the 2013 Atlantic League playoffs, as the Ducks beat Somerset in five games to win the League Championship Series, completing back-to-back title runs. Brownell was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and Game 5 of the series. He held Somerset to five hits and four runs over eight-plus innings in Game 5 and was named the Championship Series MVP. Brownell's five career postseason wins are tied for the most in league history.

Brownell was a pitcher who enjoyed finishing what he started. He led the ALPB in complete games for four consecutive years from 2013 through 2016 and is the league's all-time leader with 24. His 67 career wins are the third-most in league history while his 770 strikeouts rank second. Brownell is third in the record book with 1,025.2 career innings pitched while co-holding the career shutout record with five.

"I give a lot of the credit to my teammates and coaches," said Brownell. "I learned a lot from them on how to pitch and how to improve my craft. The Atlantic League is such a great league, and so many great players have come through there. I am very thankful and grateful for this honor."

Brownell earned Postseason All-Star status in 2015 and was elected to the 2017 All-Star Game. He ended his ALPB career in 2019 with the High Point Rockers, making three regular season starts and one postseason start. Brownell finished his Atlantic League career with a 67-51 record and 3.68 ERA.

Prior to his time in the Atlantic League, Brownell spent one year in the Philadelphia Phillies organization after being drafted out of the University of Oklahoma. He then pitched five seasons in the Frontier and Northern Leagues and the American Association.

Brownell lives in Omaha, Neb. with his wife, Christina, and two sons, Manny and Elijah.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and has selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team Members LHP Mike Guilfoyle RHP Tim Cain OF Glenn Murray 3B Jeff Nettles RHP Lincoln Mikkelsen UTIL/DH Ray Navarrete RHP Jim Ed Warden 1B Josh Pressley C Francisco Morales C Luis Rodriguez SS Victor Rodriguez RHP John Brownell

