Blue Crabs Add Two Former MLB Draft Picks

April 6, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







On Thursday, the Blue Crabs announced they will bring in Andre Scrubb, a former reliever for the Houston Astros, and Jacob Gilliland, a former draft pick for the Los Angeles Dodgers to their 15th Anniversary roster.

Andre Scrubb is a 28-year-old from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The fireballer was an eighth-round pick in 2016 for the Dodgers but was traded to the Astros in 2019 for Tyler White. Scrubb made his MLB debut in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, climbing the hill for the Astros in 20 games, striking out 24 hitters, and posting an excellent 1.90 ERA.

Jacob Gilliland is 23 years old and was taken by the Dodgers Next Level Academy in Mongomery, AL. Gilliland was on the team for two years before spending 2021 in the Chicago White Sox farm system. The youngster was in the Frontier League a season ago with the Lake Erie Crushers; this will be Gilliland's fifth year in professional baseball.

The Blue Crabs are just 22 days away from Opening Day. In a few weeks, Regency Furniture Stadium will open its gates on April 22nd for their annual fan fest. On April 15th, the Crabs will host their open tryouts; interested players can check out more information on the Blue Crabs website.

