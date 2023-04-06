Ducks Fan Fest Saturday, April 22

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Fan Fest will return to Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m. Admission will be free of charge for all fans.

Fan Fest offers Ducks fans the chance to see Long Island's hometown team as they prepare for the 2023 season, presented by Catholic Health. The Ducks will be playing a spring training game beginning at 6:35 p.m. against the California Dogecoin. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to watch the Ducks take Batting Practice beginning at 3:30, and Ducks team introductions will take place along the first base line at approximately 6:00.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy several fun activities along the main concourse. The Stony Brook Children's Hospital Fun Zone, featuring inflatables such as the Bounce House, DuckTail Slide and Obstacle Course, will all be open for children (weather permitting). In addition, the Waddle In Shop will be open for fans to stock up on new merchandise for the 2023 season, including apparel and novelties. Select concession stands will be open as well during Fan Fest for fans to enjoy ballpark fare.

Two exclusive events will be taking place for select Ducks fans during Fan Fest. Season ticket holders will be treated to a VIP meet-and-greet with Ducks Manager Wally Backman. This will take place on the main concourse along the first base line at 4:30. Season ticket holders can also pick up their VIP gift and season ticket holder ID cards for the season at Customer Service on the main concourse behind home plate. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder and gaining access to this exclusive event should contact the Ducks ticket office at (631) 940-3825.

Members of the Ducks Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, are also invited to pick up items included in their membership at Fan Fest. Annual Kids Club member gifts and ID cards can be picked up by visiting the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse behind home plate. To sign your child up for the Kids Club, please call (631) 940-3825 ext. 108 or CLICK HERE.

The remainder of the Ducks spring training schedule, and any additional information regarding Fan Fest, will be announced soon. Stay tuned to LIDucks.com for more information.

