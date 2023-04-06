High Point Rockers Add 3 More Returning Players

High Point Rockers' Cesar Trejo

HIGH POINT, N.C. - As the High Point Rockers head towards the start of spring training on April 15, the club has signed three returning players and a new catcher. Infielder J.R. Di Sarcina, outfielder Cesar Trejo, and pitcher Jonathon Crawford have signed along with catcher Brian Parreira.

The Rockers will open spring training on April 15 in preparation for the start of the Atlantic League season which begins on April 28. The Rockers will start the season at home against the Long Island Ducks.

DiSarcina will be making his third appearance with the Rockers in 2023. He originally joined the Rockers right out of UMass-Dartmouth and made the 2021 Opening Day roster. DiSarcina went on to hit .257 in 71 games with five home runs and 28 RBI in his 2021 debut season. In 2022 he started the season with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association and played in 47 games before the Rockers acquired him as a free agent on July 26, 2022. During High Point's trip to the Atlantic League Championship series, DiSarcina played in 22 contests and provided middle infield support.

Trejo is also back for a third time with the Rockers. Like DiSarcina, Trejo made the 2021 Opening Day roster and went on to hit .280 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 26 games for the Rockers before being traded to Southern Maryland. He spent time with Gastonia and the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association in 2022 before returning to High Point at mid-season last year. Trejo appeared in 25 games for the Rockers down the stretch and leading into the ALPB South Division Championship series with Gastonia.

Crawford worked as a set-up man out of the bullpen for the Rockers in 2023, striking out 44 in 28 innings while walking 31 and posting a 4.82 ERA for the season. During his two seasons as a Rocker, he has appeared in 50 games and recorded 77 strikeouts in 51.1 innings of work. His 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings pitched is the highest in Rockers' history.

Parreira is a catcher who played collegiately at USC-Aiken where he was a career .290 hitter with 37 homers and 162 RBI over four seasons. He has played five seasons in the Frontier and Pioneer Leagues, hitting .240 with 23 homers and 108 RBI. In 2023, Parreira was with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League where he posted a .277 average and eight homers to go with 46 RBI.

The Rockers will open the 2023 season at home on April 28 with the Long Island Ducks. High Point will play its first 10 games at Truist Point through May 8. Individual game tickets are currently on sale at the Rockers Box Office. Visit HighPointRockers.com or call the box office at (336) 888-1000. -30- About High Point Baseball, Inc. The High Point Rockers, operated by the non-profit High Point Baseball, play their home games at Truist Point, a state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark which serves as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point. In 2022, the Rockers reached the League Championship Series of the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League with clubs from New York to North Carolina.

