Joey G in the Place to Be, BKLYN Wins 5-1

BURLINGTON, VT - Joe Genord smashed a three-run homer in the first inning, blasting the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 5-1 victory over the Vermont Lake Monsters Saturday night at Centennial Field .

W: Otanez (1-0)

L: Baum (0-3)

SV: Metoyer (2)

BIG MOMENTS

Brooklyn crossed four runs in the first inning on Jose Peroza's run-scoring single, and Joe Genord's three-run blast against Vermont starter Tyler Baum.

In his Brooklyn debut, Michel Otanez struck out five over five innings en route to the victory. The 22-year-old power arm allowed one run on five hits and a walk.

Logan Davidson's solo blast in the bottom of the first accounted for the Lake Monsters' only run.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Joe Genord: 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R

Antoine Duplantis: 2-5, 2B, RBI

Michel Otanez: W, 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

NEWS & NOTES

With Saturday's victory, the Cyclones have won five of their past six series to remain in first place.

Brooklyn arms have allowed two runs on seven hits over the first two games of the series.

Joe Genord homered for the first time since July 3.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Vermont - Sunday, 5:05 p.m.

Centennial Field - Burlington, VT

Probables: RHP Colin Holderman (MiLB rehab) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (0-1, 1.42 ERA)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

