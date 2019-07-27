Politz's Strong Start Spearheads Spikes' 4-1 Win over Black Bears

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Scott Politz delivered seven stellar innings on the mound for his longest start as a professional and Martin Figueroa's first home run of the season helped make it stand up in the State College Spikes' 4-1 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Politz (2-2), the St. Louis Cardinals' 2019 29th-round draft choice, yielded just one run over his seven frames, tossing 81 pitches in the process. The right-hander gave up five hits while striking out five batters without allowing a walk to earn his second win of the season.

Figueroa smashed a 2-1 pitch from West Virginia (21-19) reliever Garrett Leonard over the right-center field wall for a two-run shot to complete the scoring in the eighth and bolster the Spikes' (22-20) mound mastery.

State College took the lead on Pedro Pages's RBI single in the fourth. Pages went 3-for-4 with a double, giving him a trio of two-base hits in the series against the Black Bears. Brylie Ware then drove in another run with a bases-loaded walk in the same frame.

Cameron Dulle (1) recorded his first professional save with two scoreless innings of work in which he allowed one hit and struck out three batters.

West Virginia scored its lone run in the sixth after Nick Patten doubled and came in to score on Blake Sabol's single to center.

Black Bears starter Austin Roberts (0-1) took the loss in his first start as a professional. Roberts gave up two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings of work. The right-hander struck out one batter in the effort.

The Spikes have captured a series victory in the three-game set, and now look for the sweep as they take on the Black Bears on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Adrian Mardueno (2-1) gets the ball for State College, while West Virginia will send right-hander Bear Bellomy (0-0) to the mound.

Sunday will be one of the biggest nights of the year as the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health will team up once gain to raise funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer at the annual Paint the Park Pink Night.

The Spikes will take the field in special Pink Plaid Jerseys, which will be up for bids in a Jersey Auction on the LiveSource app to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, which supports the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates when they open at 5 p.m. will receive a Pink Plaid Blanket. Plus, the skies will light up with a Spike-tacular FIREWORKS show after the game.

The fun begins with Yoga in the Outfield at 11 a.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Fans can purchase a $20 ticket package that includes entry to the event, a ticket to Sunday night's game, and a coupon for a free glass of wine or soft drink at the game.

It's also Sunday Kids Day at the ballpark, presented by First National Bank, with a pre-game catch on the field from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. and the chance for kids to run the bases after the game. In addition, the first 250 kids 12 and under eat for free with a coupon for a free hot dog, chips and small soda.

Youngsters will also enjoy a FREE Kids Zone, presented by Friends of Jake Corman, on Philipsburg-Osceola Night.

The game will be broadcast live by WHVL-TV, with Steve Jones and Josh Sperber on the call.

The Spikes will then continue the homestand with a three-game set against the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland Athletics) Tuesday through Thursday.

