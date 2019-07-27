Late Rally Not Enough for Spinners in Loss to Yankees

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - After sweeping the doubleheader the day before, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, were looking to continue their winning ways on Saturday when they took on the Staten Island Yankees, affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The Spinners (26-13) were able to score one in the ninth inning, but ultimately fell to the Yankees (19-21) at Richmond County Bank Ballpark by a final of 4-1

Coming into the top of the ninth inning, Lowell trailed Staten Island 4-0. Cameron Cannon led the inning off by doubling to right field and later scored when Joe Davis grounded out to shortstop - cutting the Yankees by a score of 4-1, but that would be it for the Spinners who were limited to five hits in the game.

The other four hits came from Gilberto Jimenez - who increased his hit streak to seven games - Elih Marrero and Antoni Flores.

Chris Murphy got the start for Lowell and picked up his first decision in the game. Unfortunately, it was a loss. Although, he did pitch well - going 4.0 innings, allowing just two runs (both earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts. He also, for the second time, did not yield a walk.

It's a quick turn-around for the Spinners, who play the final game of the four-game set on Sunday afternoon before a rare off-day on Monday. First pitch in game four is at 1:00 p.m.

