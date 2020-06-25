Joe Sullivan Returns to Fuel Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have re-signed forward Joe Sullivan to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Sullivan, 22, first signed with the Fuel prior to the 2019-20 season after spending the 2018-19 season with the Manchester Monarchs under current Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen. Skating in 51 games for the Fuel during the 2019-20 season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward tallied seven goals, eight assists and 42 penalty minutes. A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sullivan has appeared in 106 ECHL games, earning 13 goals, 22 assists and 66 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Sullivan spent four years at the University of St. Lawrence (NCAA), appearing in 144 games and tallying 72 points (36g, 36a) as well as serving as captain during his senior year. Before attending St. Lawrence, Sullivan played a season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Indiana Ice. Skating in 58 games, Sullivan earned six goals and 16 assists while helping the Ice to the 2013-14 Clark Cup Championship.

