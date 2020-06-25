Crinella Returns for 2020-21 Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Peter Crinella for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm excited to have Peter back for another season," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Peter is an extremely versatile player who had a good season for us last year. I expect him to take that next step and play in every situation for us this coming season."

Crinella, 23, is coming off a solid rookie campaign where he recorded 32 points (19g, 13a) in 52 games. A native of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward claimed the team's Rookie of the Year Award from this past season.

He turned pro last year after spending four seasons at College of the Holy Cross. Crinella appeared in 129 games for the Crusaders, notching 48 points (21g, 27a). He had his highest goal total of his collegiate career during his senior campaign, scoring seven times and finishing with 15 points in 35 games. He was offered a scholarship to Holy Cross as a high school sophomore at Cathedral High School.

