Komets Re-Sign Hass & Lekkas, Siebenaler Inks Deal

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced Thursday that defenseman Kyle Haas and goaltender Stefanos Lekkas have signed to return to Fort Wayne for the 2020-2021 season. Defenseman Blake Siebenaler has agreed to terms and forward Tommy Beaudoin has signed a tryout agreement.

Haas, 26, led the ECHL in penalty minutes last season. The rookie was called for 32 minor and eight major penalties for a total of 164 minutes. Haas was the recipient of the Komets Most Improved Player Award for the player showing the most improvement from the beginning of the season to the end.

"Kyle Haas plays the game in true Komet fashion. His physical style made him a fan favorite in his rookie season," Komets General Manager David Franke said. "He worked on his game all year and was rewarded as the Komets most improved player. It's great to have him back on the team for 2020-2021."

Lekkas, 24, followed a four-year collegiate career with the University of Vermont with playing one game for the Komets last season. The 6'0 netminder won his pro debut giving up two goals versus Wichita in a 7-2 win over the Thunder on March 11th at the Coliseum. During his senior season at UVM, Lekkas recorded four shutouts and became Hockey East's all-time saves leader ranking him fifth all-time in NCAA history with 3,913 saves.

"Stefanos was only here a short time but he made a great impression on all of us and with our fans. His play in our final game was stellar and earned him this contract for 20-21," Franke said.

Fort Wayne native Siebenaler, 24, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of 2014 NHL entry draft. The right-hander started is pro career in the AHL with Cleveland logging 83 games with the Monsters over three seasons. Siebenaler scored a career high nine goals and added 17 assists with the Wheeling Nailers last season.

"Blake will be another Fort Wayne native playing for the Komets! Blake grew up watching the Komets as a fan and young player in the Fort Wayne youth hockey program. He is a steady defenseman with some offensive punch. Blake follows in the footprints of other Komet greats from Fort Wayne such as Ron Ullyot, Colin Chin and Kaleigh Schrock. I know he is very excited to play on coliseum ice in the Komets orange and black! Welcome home Blake," Franke also said.

Beaudoin, 21, will be entering his first pro campaign after playing last season with the Terrebonne Cobras of the QJAAAHL where he scored 34 goals added 25 assists in 46 games played.

The Komets will open the 2020-21 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 17 when the Indy Fuel visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

