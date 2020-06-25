Marshall Wins ECHL Sales Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati, OH - The ECHL announced the winners of the 2019-2020 Team Awards on Wednesday. Cyclones Account Executive Kara Marshall took home Sales Rookie of the Year Honors. The first-year front office member put up impressive numbers in her first campaign resulting in a 10% increase in business including over $100,000 in season ticket revenue and $84,000 in group revenue. Other nominees included Ali Addkision of Allen, Chandler Guest of Florida, Hayden Kestle of Jacksonville, and Fletcher Meyers of Kalamazoo.

"Kara demonstrated from the first day in office that she had a desire and need to be successful," said Cyclones Director of Ticket Sales Dan Gruenberg. "She was thrown into the fire with season tickets, quickly becoming one of the biggest reasons our staff did not miss a step. Her contribution helped our staff achieve selling over 200 extra Full Season tickets compared to the previous year, which was the largest ticket sales percentage increase in the ECHL. Kara was instrumental in the overall growth that we saw as a team and I am extremely excited to watch her continued growth in year two."

