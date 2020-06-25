Everblades Bring Two ECHL Awards to Southwest Florida

June 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators, won two ECHL awards during the league virtual awards show Wednesday on Facebook.

The 'Blades front office won awards for Theme Night of the Year and the Team Award of Excellence.

The Everblades were recognized for the one-night rebrand to the Florida Skunk Apes on March 7. This notable one-night transformation consisted of a visual transformation, exclusive merchandise and promoting conservation efforts for the non-profit organization, Africa 6000 International.

The Everblades front office were also awarded the Team Award of Excellence. This award recognizes the organization that executes on all business fronts, including marketing, sales, media relations and community relations. This is only the 2nd time in the organization's history of winning this award, last time being 2004.

"I am extremely proud of our organization for being nominated and winning the Theme Night of the Year and Team Award Excellence awards", said Chris Palin, Executive Vice President. "The Skunk Apes, voted on by the fans, created an incredible entertainment experience connecting with Florida's deep Everglades history. The Team Award of Excellence is a tremendous honor as it's a very prestigious award in the ECHL and recognizes the tremendous efforts of all of our departments within the organization."

As previously announced, the Everblades organization also received nominations for Group Department of the Year, Ticket Department of the Year. The ECHL also nominated 'Blades Account Executive, Chandler Guest, for Sales Rookie of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 25, 2020

Everblades Bring Two ECHL Awards to Southwest Florida - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.