Jewell Loyd, "Gold Mamba" Leading #Storm Surge to Postseason: Queens of the Court, Pres. by AT&T

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On this week's episode of Queens of the Court, a #WNBA Podcast presented by AT&T, Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson catch up with Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd. The "Gold Mamba" details how she got her nickname through her relationship with Kobe Bryant, how this season's Storm roster took shape over the summer, and how Seattle is preparing for a postseason run. Take a spin around the W with Sheryl and Jordan EVERY Tuesday as they drop a new episode to keep you up-to-date on what's happening around the WNBA, life, and more! Subscribe here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT

