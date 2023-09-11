Jett-Ing North: Williams Transferred to Double-A Binghamton

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In conjunction with the New York Mets, the Brooklyn Cyclones announced that SS Jett Williams has been transferred to Double-A Binghamton. The former first-round pick joins the Rumble Ponies who have clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern League and will play the Somerset Patriots in the postseason.

In 36 games for the Cyclones, the 19-year-old composed a .299 batting average (38-127) with 25 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. Williams walked more times (33) than he struck out (32) and tallied an eye-popping .299/.451/.567 slash line with a 1.018 OPS.

Since making his High-A debut with Brooklyn on August 1 at Jersey Shore, few players in the South Atlantic League put up better numbers than Williams.

During his time in the circuit, the Texas native led the SAL in on-base percentage (.451), OPS (1.018), total bases (72), walks (33), and extra-base hits (18). Williams also ranked second in slugging percentage (.567) and stolen bases (12), tied for second in hits (38) and doubles (9), tied for fourth in runs scored (25), fifth in batting average (.299), and tied for fifth in home runs (7).

Despite spending a little over a month with the Cyclones, Williams ranked among the best in the SAL in analytical numbers.

Among players with 160 or more plate appearances, the former first-round pick led all players in OPS (1.018), weighted on-base average (.455), and weighted runs created plus (176). Williams also sat second in walk rate (20.4%) and on-base percentage (.451), fifth in isolated power (.268), and sixth in slugging percentage (.567).

On September 9 vs. Wilmington, Williams worked his 100th walk of the season. The 19-year-old joined Greensboro's INF Termarr Johnson as the only teenagers to reach the century mark in free passes since Minor League Baseball's stat portal began in 2005. For the season, the speedster is tied for third in all MiLB in walks (102).

In all, the Rockwall-Heath High School alum mustered 13 multi-hit games, eight affairs with multiple walks, and three multi-RBI efforts during his tenure on Coney Island.

